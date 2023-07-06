Members of the Kokomo Humane Society have wanted to hold an event on the shelter’s property since they moved into the Home Avenue building in 2018.
Five years later, they’re finally opening the grounds to hold a carnival-like party. The inaugural Dog Days of Summer celebration is Saturday.
Karen Wolfe, executive director of the Kokomo Humane Society, explained the carnival atmosphere has always been part of the organization’s vision for its first event at the building.
The party will have food trucks, vendors, a bounce house, a dunk tank and activities for children and dogs. Dogs must be up to date on their vaccines.
Wolfe explained dog activities will include paw print painting, dunking for hot dogs (instead of apples) and a cakewalk with dog prizes instead of cake.
The carnival’s free bounce house will only be open to children, but kids and dogs alike might get a kick out of the giant bubbles that will float across the Humane Society’s yard.
“I think it’ll be a lot of fun,” Wolfe said. “It’s going to be a good time.”
The executive director said the event has attracted the largest response from vendors that she’s ever seen for a Kokomo Humane Society event. Among the dozens of vendors, shopping options will include beer, ice cream, dog treats, jewelry and art.
Visitors who donate gently used shoes at the event will receive free popcorn or cotton candy.
Although the shelter will be closed Saturday, Wolfe said the adoptable dogs will be brought out to play during the carnival. Play groups will be held in the shelter’s gravel yards.
The recently opened Cat Cafe will also be open during the event.
Proceeds from the inaugural Dog Days of Summer will go toward the Humane Society’s Pet Assistance Program, which helps local pet owners pay for things like vaccines and microchips.
“By coming here, you’re helping other people in the community that might be having a hard time taking care of their animals,” Wolfe said.
