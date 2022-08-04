Editor’s note: The Kokomo Tribune is previewing the start of the upcoming school year with a collection of stories highlighting issues and new initiatives at schools in Howard, Miami and Tipton counties.
A Kokomo High School student led a group of freshmen down one of the main hallways last week.
“Don’t be confused by the numbers,” the student said, referring to room numbers. “Two hundred means second floor, everything else is on the first floor.”
Freshmen orientation is an annual tradition for the incoming class at Kokomo High School, but this year looked a little different.
Instead of staff and teachers showing freshmen the ropes, it was upperclassmen.
The goal was to make the freshmen feel more connected to the high school before their first day Wednesday.
The juniors and seniors who led orientation will stay in contact with the five or so freshmen assigned to them throughout the year.
They’ll get together a few times during the school year, show them all there is to do at Kokomo High School and be a familiar face when everything seems new.
This is the Kokomo Leadership Academy, the newest way KHS is trying to build culture and relationships among the student body.
The academy is made up of about 60 upperclassmen, who are considered mentors. Some are very involved with sports, clubs and extracurriculars. Others aren’t. Some overcame challenges; others slacked off when they were freshman.
Principal Angela Blessing wants it that way. Mentors from all walks of life make it more likely that each freshman will have someone they relate to.
“We really wanted kids who might not be in student council or NHS (National Honor Society),” she said. “We really wanted to find kids they would connect with.”
“We know our incoming freshmen are going to be very diverse,” added Amy Roe, graduation facilitator.
Roe and Jason Spear, a vice principal at KHS, lead the academy.
The Kokomo Leadership Academy started out of a desire to strengthen school culture and give freshmen a better start to their high school careers.
“Last year, we really felt kids needed a better connection to Kokomo High School,” Spear said.
The groundwork of Kokomo Leadership Academy was laid during last school year and this summer. Mentors volunteered their time and learned how to be leaders.
They listened to guest speakers, had weekly goals, such as completing an act of kindness, learned the different ways to lead and what it means to be a mentor.
Evan Barker said he learned that a leader doesn’t always have to be vocal. Leading by example is effective, too.
“There are many different paths of leadership,” Barker said.
Barker plays football, so he naturally had mentors on the team when he was a freshman. The seniors helped him acclimate to high school life. Now, he’s paying it forward.
For Alona Smith, being a mentor is an opportunity to give freshman what she didn’t get when she started high school. Smith started at KHS as an online student.
“I was lost,” she said. “I missed out on a lot because I didn’t have someone to ask.”
Mentors organized last week’s freshmen orientation. Blessing, Roe and Spear were there, but they took a backseat. The upperclassmen took the lead.
“We feel students leading students is really powerful,” Spear said.
KHS polled previous freshmen about what they wished they would have known entering high school to get an idea of how mentors could better prepare them.
The responses made the adults smile. Many of them were things they had told students previously.
“Those things are going to stick a lot more coming from students,” Blessing said.
Helen Qiu had siblings who helped her navigate high school. Last week, she helped her group of freshmen navigate Canvas, an online platform where students can find assignments, grades and resources.
“I wanted to be able to help other people,” Qiu said.
The impact of the leadership academy on students is twofold. There is the impact upperclassmen will have on freshmen, but also the next wave of leaders at KHS. This year’s mentors will train those who will lead next year.
“This program, I realized the impact I make on other people’s lives,” said Deundre Kirby. “I feel like a better person.”
Blessing said parents with kids in the academy have given it an early seal of approval.
“I think it’s pushing some of our kids outside their comfort zone,” she said. “It’s really great to see some kids blossom.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.