Police arrested a Kokomo man after they searched a residence on the city’s southeast side and reportedly located numerous illicit drugs.
Sherunne Prater, 28, is now facing charges of dealing cocaine, a level 2 felony; dealing a schedule III drug, a level 3 felony; possession of cocaine, a level 4 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a level 6 felony; dealing a controlled substance, a level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; driving while suspended, a misdemeanor; and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, for his alleged connection to the case, per online court records.
His charges stem from an April 18 warranted search of a property in the 1300 block of South Cooper Street conducted by the Kokomo Police Department’s Drug Task and K-9 unit, according to a KPD media release.
The release added that the search was conducted because detectives had received complaints of an occupant or occupants of the house dealing illicit drugs, specifically counterfeit “M30” pills, which police say commonly contain fentanyl.
And during the search of the property, officers did reportedly locate 200 blue “M30” pills, approximately 11.78 grams of cocaine and around 40 grams of an unknown powder substance.
Prater was taken into custody without incident, and he is currently being held without bond at the Howard County Jail as he awaits his initial hearing in Howard Superior Court 4.
Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS, downloading the “Kokomo PD” mobile app or texting TIPKPD to 847411.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.