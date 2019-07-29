A Kokomo man who had an outstanding warrant relating to numerous drug charges was arrested Sunday afternoon after a short vehicle pursuit near downtown.
According to Kokomo Police Department Capt. Tonda Cockrell, police located a stolen vehicle being driven by Timothy Rush, 36, around the area of Markland Avenue and U.S. 31. Officers also learned from dispatch at that time that Rush had an active warrant out for being a habitual traffic violator for life and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle.
It was then that a short vehicle pursuit began, Cockrell said, with Rush throwing numerous "objects" out of his vehicle until he was eventually stopped in the 500 block of East Harrison Street.
Cockrell said it wasn't until police moved in to apprehend Rush that they noticed a female in the passenger seat and her 5-month-old infant in the back seat of the vehicle. Both the female and baby were uninjured during the incident, Cockrell noted.
Police also do not believe that the female passenger was involved in the incident.
Rush was arrested on preliminary charges of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 5 felony, obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, child neglect, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Rush also has a warrant for possession of cocaine, a warrant for false informing and a warrant for operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of a license, all out of Howard County Superior Court 2.
He is currently being held at Howard County Jail on no bond, and an initial court date on the new preliminary charges has not been set at this time.
