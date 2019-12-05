A Kokomo man is facing a Level 3 felony charge of aggravated battery after an argument and subsequent stabbing at a local hotel early Wednesday morning that left another man severely injured.
Austin Sayers, 24, is currently being held at the Howard County jail without bond, and an initial court hearing has not yet been set.
According to a KPD media release, officers responded to the Motel 6, 2808 S. Reed Road, around 12:10 a.m. and located Kokomo resident Jesse Brown, 41, who had suffered a severe laceration to his abdominal area.
During the course of the investigation, police learned that Brown and his wife were staying at the hotel, and Sayers had been visiting with the couple.
The release wasn’t clear as to the relationship between the three individuals, but police did note that the trio began to argue at one point inside the Browns’ hotel room.
That argument then led to an altercation in the hallway, the release indicated, and Brown was stabbed during the incident.
Brown was treated by medics at the scene and then transported to Community Howard Regional Health before being transferred to an Indianapolis hospital for advanced care, police said.
His condition is unknown at this time.
The case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is urged to contact Sgt. Rich Benzinger at 765-456-7324 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
