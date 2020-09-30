A Kokomo man who police say was wanted on 10 separate warrants was arrested Wednesday night after police located him hiding out in a trailer.
At approximately 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to an Indiana State Police release, police located Donnie Cox Jr., 39, at the Spring Hill Campground in rural Kokomo, where he was taken into custody without further incident.
Police noted that Cox Jr. had several outstanding Miami County warrants for charges like theft, resisting law enforcement, invasion of privacy, intimidation and operating without ever receiving a license, as well as active Howard County warrants for battery resulting in bodily injury to a pregnant woman, criminal confinement and intimidation.
Court records indicate the initial charges stem back to separate incidents that occurred in July and August 2019, and the release is unclear how long Cox Jr. had been allegedly staying at the campground before police located him.
Cox Jr., is currently being held without bond at the Howard County jail, and his pre-trial conference in Howard County Superior 4 is pending.
