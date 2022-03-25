Police arrested a Kokomo man this week on two counts of child molest charges, both Level 3 felonies, after they say he inappropriately touched two juveniles.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed through the Howard County Clerk’s Office, the alleged incidents between the defendant, 25-year-old Dereck Ruppuhn, and the juveniles, who were 2 and 5 years of age at the time, occurred between May 1, 2018, and July 1, 2020.
The charges against Ruppuhn stem from an investigation that began last December, the affidavit indicated, when police were notified of a possible child molest that had occurred involving a 2-year-old boy.
During an interview with police, the boy’s mother told authorities that her son stated his genitalia area hurt while she was changing his diaper and that Ruppuhn allegedly touched that area on an earlier occasion.
The 2-year-old also told his mother that Ruppuhn allegedly made him (the boy) touch Ruppuhn’s genitalia, too, and the affidavit indicated that further investigation into the case revealed possible injuries to the boy that were allegedly sustained as a result of the incident.
Then, earlier this year, police were also alerted to an alleged incident between Ruppuhn and a then-5-year-old girl, court records indicated, which occurred prior to the reported incident with the 2-year-old boy.
In her own interview with investigators, the girl told police that Ruppuhn had reportedly removed her clothing and touched her genitalia with a pencil, and also allegedly touched her breasts, according to the affidavit.
The girl added in her interview that Ruppuhn also reportedly made her touch him inappropriately as well, court records stated.
Ruppuhn has since been released from the Howard County Jail on $5,000 cash bond, and he has an initial hearing at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Howard Circuit Court.
