A 50-year-old Kokomo man is facing a Level 3 felony charge of rape after an alleged incident that occurred last month at his residence involving an 18-year-old woman.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed through Howard County Circuit Court, the woman told police that on July 25, Brian James Wagner sexually assaulted her, pinned her against a bed and choked her during the alleged incident.
The woman also told police that the pair mainly knew each other because of drugs, noting that she had owed Wagner money the day of the incident, the release indicated, and so Wagner had driven to meet her in Logansport.
Wagner then asked the woman to come with him, and the two ended up back at his residence in the 5800 block of West 100 North in Howard County, court records stated, where Wagner told the woman that he was too tired to drive her back to Logansport.
So because she was worried about having nowhere to go if she left or enough battery on her cell phone, the woman told police that she stayed at Wagner’s residence and ended up falling asleep on top of the covers at the end of his bed, while Wagner fell asleep underneath the covers on that same bed.
Later on, court records noted, the 18-year-old woke up and noticed Wagner nuzzled up next to her with his hands allegedly down the front of her clothing, the affidavit indicated.
Court records went on to state that Wagner then flipped the woman over, put her in a “sleeper hold” position and told her that he was “teaching her a lesson.”
When the woman went to grab a lighter from off a nearby table, Wagner stopped, and the 18-year-old ran to the bathroom, the affidavit noted.
Wagner then drove the woman back to where she was staying in Logansport, and the woman alerted police about the incident, court records noted.
She was taken to an area hospital for a sexual assault kit, and staff there also documented bruises on her arm as well as injuries to her genitalia, the affidavit stated.
Wagner is currently being held at the Tipton County Jail on charges unrelated to the incident, and court officials say it’s unclear at this time when he will appear in Howard Circuit Court on the preliminary rape charge.
