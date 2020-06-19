TIPTON COUNTY, Indiana — A 33-year-old Kokomo man was killed in a head-on crash early Friday on U.S. 31 just south of the Howard-Tipton county line, according to a Tipton County coroner.
The man's name is not available because authorities have not notified his family.
The crash occurred on the southbound side of the divided highway when, according to the coroner, a northbound pickup truck struck the a southbound car just north of Tipton County 300 North.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man driving the truck was flown to Ft. Wayne with serious injuries.
Accident investigators have not released further details of the crash.
Traffic diverted at CR 450 North while emergency crews worked at the scene.
Check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.