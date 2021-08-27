A Kokomo man died Thursday in two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
Timothy Edwards, 36, died due to injuries sustained in a crash on North Washington Street around 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a release from the Indiana State Police.
According to a preliminary crash investigation, a Ford Fusion driven by a 33-year-old Kokomo woman, was traveling northbound on North Washington Street and attempted to turn westbound onto Havens Street, pulling in front of Edwards, who was driving a Honda motorcycle.
According to police, Edwards attempted to avoid hitting the Ford by laying his motorcycle down on the ground, but his forward momentum caused him to hit the car.
Edwards was transported via ambulance to a local hospital but later died due to his injuries.
The investigation is still ongoing, though police say they don't suspect alcohol or any drugs contributed to the crash.
