A Kokomo man, who police believe was involved in the molestation of three juveniles, turned himself in to the authorities Wednesday afternoon.
According to court records, Monte G. Faulkner, 32, is now facing two counts of child molest, both Class A felonies, six counts of child molest, all Level 4 felonies, and two counts of battery on a person less than 14 years old, both Level 6 felonies.
Officials with the Kokomo Police Department also released information on Wednesday afternoon regarding Faulkner's case, stating that these alleged incidents happened at Faulkner's south side residence.
While the release did not state when exactly these alleged incidents occurred, court records indicate that they date back as far as October 2013 and as recent as January 2019.
Faulkner is currently being held at the Howard County jail on $50,000 cash bond with no 10%, and his initial hearing is pending in Howard Circuit Court.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Det. Cameron C. Cunningham at 765-456-7136 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
