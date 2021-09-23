Police arrested a Kokomo man earlier this week after they say he was involved in a shooting incident Tuesday evening on the city’s near east side.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, Andrew M. Williams is now facing preliminary charges of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, and criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony, for his alleged role in the incident.
Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area of Firmin and Locke streets in reference to shots fired, the release noted, and authorities on scene ended up locating several shell casings and broken glass in the area.
Further investigation into the incident, including video surveillance footage obtained by police, appeared to show a man — later identified as Williams — firing rounds at a Silver 2005 Ford Expedition while the driver was traveling westbound on Firmin Street, KPD indicated in the release.
Williams was traveling by foot at the time, and the impact of the shooting shattered the vehicle’s rear window and penetrated into the SUV, police said.
Police have not released the identification of the driver of the SUV at this time.
Williams was located and arrested without incident Wednesday in Indianapolis, and he was extradited back to the Howard County Jail where he is being held without bond.
His initial hearing is still pending.
