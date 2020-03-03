A Kokomo man is facing a Level 5 felony charge of child solicitation after police say he had a sexually explicit conversation with a teenager online in May 2019.
Jason Gerstorff, 29, has since bonded out of the Howard County jail, and he has an initial hearing in the matter at 8:30 a.m. March 10 in Howard County Superior Court 2.
The charge against Gerstorff stems from an incident involving a then-13-year-old girl that police believe he communicated with via the Facebook Messenger app.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed through the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office, Gerstorff knew the juvenile’s age at the time of the alleged conversation, and he was also the one who initiated the conversation online.
In that conversation — which police were able to obtain from Facebook during their investigation — Gerstorff appeared to be “grooming” the juvenile, the affidavit stated, complimenting her on clothing and her appearance before asking if she wanted to engage in sexual activity with him.
Gerstorff also asked the teen if she wanted to physically meet somewhere for that purpose, but investigators noted that that meeting did not occur.
During an interview with police last month, the juvenile stated that she has since deactivated her Facebook account and has had no other interaction with Gerstorff since that time, court records indicated.
And in his own interview with authorities, Gerstorff admitted to having the conversation with the juvenile but said he did so because “he and his wife have had relationship problems for a while and contributed his behavior to this,” the affidavit noted.
The affidavit also indicated that Gerstorff told police he has had similar online conversations with under-age children in the past, but he chose to not elaborate on those particular conversations and then requested an attorney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.