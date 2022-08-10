A Kokomo man is now under arrest after a woman told police he forced her to have sexual intercourse at his residence last month.
Arnold Darnell Malone, 58, is facing a Level 3 felony charge of rape for his alleged role in the incident, according to court records.
A probable cause affidavit filed in the case earlier this week reports that the unidentified female victim and Malone were reportedly at Malone’s residence in the 1300 block of South Purdum Street at around 8:30 p.m. on July 10.
During an interview with law enforcement, the woman stated that Malone and she used to date and still occasionally visited with each other even though they have been broken up for several months, per the affidavit.
On July 10, the pair were reportedly inside a bedroom area of Malone’s residence, the affidavit indicated, when Malone told the female that “he wanted it.”
The female told authorities that she thought Malone was “joking,” and that she didn’t want to have sexual intercourse, court records noted, and that’s when Malone allegedly grabbed her and wouldn’t let her off the bed despite her physical resistance.
In her same interview with law enforcement, the female added that sexual intercourse between the two did take place, and she didn’t know how long it lasted because she reportedly “blacked out.”
Police also spoke with Malone during the course of their investigation into the allegation, court records indicated, and the man told authorities that while sexual intercourse did take place, the encounter was consensual and not forcible.
“I was in the military, so no means no,” he stated when authorities questioned him about the encounter, adding that the alleged victim never told him that she was going to report him to police.
Malone is currently bonded out of the Howard County Jail on $40,000 cash bond (with 10%), and he has a pretrial conference at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 23, inside Howard Superior Court 2.
