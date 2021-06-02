A 54-year-old Kokomo man was found dead in a ravine after deputies say he crashed his motorcycle Tuesday morning.
John W. Geurin was found at around 8:34 a.m. laying face down in two feet of water in a ravine located on 300 North, about 1,200 feet west of 300 West, according to an accident report.
Deputies located his 2019 BMW R1200 motorcycle laying about 16 feet north of him with substantial damage to the front of the vehicle, according to an accident report.
Geurin was found with a large laceration across the top of his head and down his face. He was not wearing a helmet.
Deputies said an investigation revealed Geurin was travelling east on 300 North and left the north side of the road for an undetermined reason.
Tire tracks in the grass indicated the motorcycle continued east and struck a metal T-post before coming to rest on the north side of the ravine.
Deputies said there were no witnesses to the crash. Road conditions were dry and the weather was clear, according to the accident report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.