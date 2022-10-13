A Kokomo man accused in connection with the shooting death of another man in December 2020 was sentenced Thursday to six years in the Indiana Department of Correction.
Amari Deaarion Anderson, 22, will spend five of those years in prison, with the remaining year suspended to supervised probation after pleading guilty to a Level 5 felony charge of assisting a criminal and a misdemeanor charge of carrying a handgun without a license.
Anderson was also initially arrested on felony counts of conspiracy to commit murder and obstruction of justice, as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana, per court records, and those counts appear to have been dismissed as a result of the plea agreement.
Along with Anderson, six other people were arrested in connection to the incident.
Chicago resident Terrance Ben is facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and burglary causing serious bodily injury, all Level 1 felonies, for his alleged role in the case.
He is due back in court next month for a pretrial conference, with a jury trial slated for December.
Other co-defendants were Kevonte Tyler; Kyron McKnight; Marquis Darrionta Herron; and Dion Creed Smith, who were each originally arrested on a preliminary charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
However, like Anderson, many of them had that particular charge dismissed and instead plead guilty and were subsequently sentenced on a Level 5 charge of assisting a criminal.
Another co-defendant, Kokomo resident Alexis James, plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of false informing earlier this year and was sentenced to one year in the IDOC.
Anderson’s sentence stems from an incident that occurred just after midnight Dec. 23, 2020, in which police located 42-year-old Sharman Pearson, of Kokomo, at a residence in the 800 block of East Broadway Street.
Pearson had suffered several apparent gunshot wounds, and he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
However, according to court records, it was reportedly Pearson’s girlfriend who was the intended target of the shooting.
And per the police investigation as highlighted in those same court records, it was Anderson who reportedly helped arrange to have Ben commit the killing and provided Ben with the firearm, mask and gloves.
During Thursday’s sentencing hearing, Anderson apologized for the incident and took responsibility for his actions that day, telling the court he wished he “could go back in time.”
“I will live with this on my conscience for the rest of my life,” Anderson said.
Anderson also acknowledged he has been rehabilitated in jail and that the past two years has changed his whole view on life, adding he has been already applied and admitted to a local college and has a dream of getting a business degree.
“I’ve learned about taking responsibility,” Anderson said, referring to his time spent at the Howard County Jail. “… Everything I do, I think twice about now.”
Anderson has the right to an appeal in the case, but it’s unclear at this time whether he plans to do so.
