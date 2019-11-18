After a two-day trial and three hours of jury deliberation, Gurth Bryan was found guilty Monday night of attempted voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery for his role in a Nov. 23, 2017 shooting at Amberwood Place apartments.
He had faced a charge of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony. The attempted voluntary manslaughter charge is a Level 2 felony, and aggravated battery is a Level 3 felony.
The Thanksgiving Day incident left victim David Langston with a collapsed lung and severe bleeding. Langston also testified last Friday that he still has two bullets inside his left shoulder area and a lack of full mobility in his left arm.
Witness testimony
Monday initially kicked off with testimony from Celia Jackson, who is Bryan’s ex-girlfriend. The two also have a daughter together.
At the time of the shooting incident, Jackson was dating Langston and was also five months pregnant with his son, Jackson told the court on Monday.
And while Jackson did detail the events of the incident to the jury, the state also took a few minutes in questioning Jackson about Bryan’s past behavior, particularly when it came to areas like anger and jealousy.
Describing her relationship with Bryan as “rocky,” Jackson testified that she had gone to court on four different occasions in 2016 to obtain no contact orders against Bryan, and one of those orders was still in place the day of the shooting.
“I was scared he would come at me with violence,” Jackson testified, when asked why she obtained the orders against Bryan.
Jackson also testified that Bryan was often jealous when she dated other men after their relationship ended, and he would often come over unannounced.
It all led up, Jackson said, to that Thanksgiving Day incident at Amberwood Place.
Jackson said she believed that Bryan was going to pick up their daughter to take her to his house for the holiday, but Jackson testified that Bryan did not answer his phone that morning.
Later on that same morning, Bryan called Jackson’s phone, and Langston answered, Jackson told the jury.
Bryan then called again later that morning, and Jackson testified that she was crying on the phone due to a fight with Langston.
A few minutes later, as Langston and she were both outside, Bryan pulled up to the apartment and parked his car, Jackson told the jury. He then got out and confronted Langston, Jackson said, before pulling out a firearm. During the confrontation, Jackson said she was in the driver’s seat of her vehicle.
When all that happened, Jackson testified that Langston walked to the passenger side of her vehicle and got inside as Bryan opened up the driver’s side door.
Jackson said Bryan then pushed her forward and shot Langston several times from point-blank range.
Jackson ended up taking Langston to St. Vincent Kokomo with a collapsed lung and severe bleeding, and he was later airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital for his injuries.
Following the alleged shooting, Bryan left the area, and Jackson testified that he called a couple days later to tell her that he was “not going to turn himself in” to police.
In cross-examination, defense attorney Rodney Shrock asked Jackson about paramedics allegedly locating a firearm on Langston at the time of the incident, but Jackson replied that she believed Langston never owned a gun or ever had possession of one that day.
“He’s not that type of person,” she told the court.
That notion of a firearm was also brought up during the testimony of Kokomo Police Department Det. John Webster, who testified that police did locate a .22 caliber handgun and magazine on Langston at the hospital, but Webster said that no bullets or shell casings were found at the scene that matched what would have been shot from that type of firearm.
There also wasn’t witness evidence that stated that the .22 caliber firearm had ever been used in the incident, Webster testified.
Closing arguments and re-direct
During his closing arguments, Prosecutor Justin Alter told the jury that the incident on Nov. 23, 2017 had little to do with the relationship between Langston and Bryan but instead had everything to do with the relationship between Bryan and Jackson.
Calling Bryan controlling and violent, Alter once again addressed the four no contact orders against Bryan, and he brought the issue up again in his re-direct argument.
“I never suggested the motive was to hurt Celia Jackson,” Alter told the court. “It was to run off or hurt anyone else. ... I own you, Celia. I control you.”
And as Shrock faced the court a final time in his closing arguments, he stated that the case itself is a head-scratcher.
While police did locate cartridges and shell casings belonging to a .40 caliber handgun, there was no firearm found that was directly involved in the incident, Shrock argued.
He also told the jury that Jackson often played the victim when it came to trying to keep her daughter away from Bryan, using the legal system to obtain the no contact orders so that she could dictate when or if he saw his daughter.
Shrock also argued that there wasn’t any eyewitness testimony that Bryan was even there at the apartment complex that Thanksgiving Day.
“But if you believe Gurth was there, you have to figure out what happened,” Shrock told the jury.
Shrock then turned his attention once again to the firearm that was allegedly found on Langston, arguing that it was more likely that Langston pulled out the .22 caliber handgun that day, and Bryan just reacted in self-defense.
“You’ll have to get over the doubt of what happened at the scene,” Shrock argued. “Was this cold blood or defense?”
Bryan’s sentencing is 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in Howard County Superior Court 4.
