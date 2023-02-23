FRANKFORT — Police say a Kokomo man was killed last week after a two-vehicle crash in Clinton County.
Preliminary investigation revealed that shortly after 4 p.m. Feb. 16, authorities responded to the area of Indiana 28 and 200 West in Frankfort in reference to the crash, according to a Frankfort Police Department media release.
A crash reconstruction team from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was called in and later determined a semi tractor-trailer, driven by 59-year-old Protais Masumbuko of Dayton, Ohio, was heading southbound on 200 West and attempting to cross Indiana 28, per the release.
At the same time, according to the release, a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Kokomo resident Kapono Wood was traveling eastbound on Indiana 28.
Police say Masumbuko reportedly failed to yield the right-of-way when he proceeded into the intersection, and Wood’s vehicle subsequently struck the semi tractor-trailer, per the release.
Police emphasized there were no skid marks at the scene of the crash.
Wood was transported to IU Frankfort Hospital, where authorities say he was later pronounced dead.
Masumbuko was not injured in the incident.
Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash, but they state standard toxicology tests were submitted and are pending results from the Indiana State Lab.
