ELWOOD — A 32-year-old Kokomo man was killed Thursday after police say he crashed nearly head-on into a semi.
Seth Young was driving a Honda Accord west on Indiana 28 near North New Harmony Street in Elwood at around 10:41 p.m., according to a state police release.
For an undetermined reason, Young crossed the center line and drove almost head-on into a fully loaded tractor trailer driven by Ronald Moore, 56, La Porte.
Young was pronounced dead at the scene. Moore was not injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.