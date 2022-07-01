Police sirens

ELWOOD — A 32-year-old Kokomo man was killed Thursday after police say he crashed nearly head-on into a semi.

Seth Young was driving a Honda Accord west on Indiana 28 near North New Harmony Street in Elwood at around 10:41 p.m., according to a state police release.

For an undetermined reason, Young crossed the center line and drove almost head-on into a fully loaded tractor trailer driven by Ronald Moore, 56, La Porte.

Young was pronounced dead at the scene. Moore was not injured.

