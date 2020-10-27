Police say a Kokomo man was killed and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening on the city's northside.
Officers with the Kokomo Police Department responded to a crash near the intersection of Indiana 931 and Gano Street around 6 p.m. Monday, according to a department media release.
Upon further investigation, police determined that a black Chevrolet operated by Clarence Ebron Jr., 54, was traveling westbound on Gano Street when it was struck by a black Lincoln SUV driven by Beatriz R. Wright, 25, Kirklin, which was traveling southbound on the highway.
Ebron was later pronounced dead at St. Vincent Hospital, the release noted, and an autopsy is pending with the Howard County Coroner's Office.
Wright and three other juveniles in her vehicle were also transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and their conditions are unavailable at this time.
The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with any information is urged to contact Sgt. Troy Hintz at 765-457-1105 or by email at thintz@cityofkokomo.org. You can also contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
