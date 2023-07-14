Police say a Kokomo man was killed Thursday night after a crash on the city’s southside.
Preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that a 2014 Harley Davidson, operated by 23-year-old Reese Hendershot, was traveling westbound on Indiana 26 around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a Kokomo Police Department media release.
After reportedly passing Council Ring Boulevard, Hendershot’s motorcycle then crossed the center line into oncoming eastbound traffic, per the release, and authorities added it was believed he was attempted to pass a vehicle.
Then, as Hendershot was in the eastbound lanes of Indiana 26, investigators state that the motorcycle was reportedly struck by an eastbound 2006 Jeep, the release indicated.
Authorities added that as the Jeep attempted to brake, it was then struck from behind by a 2010 Dodge Caravan.
It was reportedly this secondary crash that caused the Jeep to spin and send the motorcycle, along with Hendershot, toward the north side of the roadway, according to investigators in the release.
Hendershot was pronounced dead at the scene.
The drivers of the other two vehicles were not identified in the release, and it’s not clear if they sustained any injuries as a result of the crash.
However, police did indicate that impairment on the part of those two drivers is not suspected at this time.
This case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Jordan Wiseman at 765-456-7600, ext. 8431. You can also contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017, download the “Kokomo PD” mobile app or text TIPKPD to 847411.
