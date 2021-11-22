TIPTON COUNTY — Police say a Kokomo man died Friday after his vehicle crashed in rural Tipton County.
According to a Tipton County Sheriff’s Department media release, Brian M. Ward, 46, was traveling southbound on Tipton County Road 400 West near the intersection of 1580 North shortly after 5 p.m. when his 2006 Chrysler Sebring left the roadway and struck a mailbox and a utility pole.
The vehicle then flipped numerous times before coming to rest on its wheels, the release indicated, and investigators say Ward was also ejected from the vehicle sometime during the incident.
Authorities noted that Ward was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and that speed and alcohol were potentially contributing factors in the crash.
Assisting the TCSD at the scene were Cicero Township Fire Department, Seals Ambulance, Tipton Utilities, Murray’s Body Shop and the Tipton County Coroner’s Office.
