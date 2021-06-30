The Howard County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday released the identity of a Kokomo man who was killed following a two-vehicle crash last week near Greentown.
According to a coroner’s office media release, Chase Q. Brankle, 28, was traveling westbound on County Road 500 North at a high rate of speed just before 7 a.m. Friday when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 800 East.
It was at that time the 2008 Saturn Outlook that Brankle was driving collided with a 2012 Dodge Ram truck — driven by Deryl A. Johnson, 74, Peru — which was traveling southbound on County Road 800 East, the release noted.
The impact of the collision caused Brankle’s vehicle to go airborne and flip several times, the release stated, ejecting Brankle from the vehicle in the process.
Authorities say Johnson was not injured during the incident.
An autopsy on Brankle was conducted Friday afternoon at the Howard County Coroner’s Office, and officials determined he died of blunt force trauma to the head and neck area.
Lab results are still pending, the release indicated.
The crash was investigated by the Greentown Police Department, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office and the Howard County Coroner’s Office, with assistance at the scene by Community Howard EMS, Greentown EMS, Greentown Fire Department and Howard County Emergency Management Agency.
Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact the Howard County Coroner’s Office at 765-456-1186 or the Greentown Police Department at 765-628-3434.
