A Kokomo man was sentenced on Friday to 30 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for his role in a 2017 Thanksgiving Day shooting incident that left David Langston, Chicago, severely injured.
Due to Indiana prison guidelines, at least 22-and-a-half of those years will be executed in jail.
The sentencing comes after a jury convicted Gurth Bryan, 24, last month of attempted voluntary manslaughter, a Level 2 felony, and aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony.
During Friday’s hearing, Kelly Hendrickson, the mother of Celia Jackson -Bryan’s ex-girlfriend who was also dating Langston at the time of the shooting – said Friday’s sentencing is a relief to her family.
“I’m here on Celia’s behalf,” Hendrickson told the court. “Now I don’t have to worry about getting calls anymore from my daughter about Gurth breaking into her house or putting a gun to her head.”
And along with the toll Hendrickson said the incident has taken on her daughter, she noted that the person hurt the worst in the situation is Bryan and Jackson’s 4-year-old daughter.
“You’re going to miss her so much,” Hendrickson told Bryan. “You’re going to miss her kindergarten graduation. You’re going to miss her prom and walking her down the aisle.”
Bryan is planning to appeal his sentence, and he has 30 days to file paperwork, Superior Court IV Judge Hans Pate said.
Bryan also has another pending voluntary manslaughter case out of the same court, which is set to go to trial next February.
