PERU – A 24-year-old Kokomo man was airlifted with life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning following a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 31.
A preliminary crash investigation revealed that Christopher Salinas was driving a 2017 Ford Fusion southbound on U.S. 31 at around 7:55 a.m., approaching a red light at Business U.S. 31, according to a release from the Indiana State Police.
For an undetermined reason, Salinas failed to stop for the red light and rear-ended a 2009 International straight truck driven by Ronald Cunningham, 37, Peru.
The crash impact caused the truck to go into the adjacent lane and hit a 2019 Cadillac Escalade driven by Steven Hartwig, 61, Kokomo.
Salinas was flown from the crash scene, via Lutheran Medical helicopter, to a Ft. Wayne hospital with life threatening injuries. Cunningham and Hartwig were not injured.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation. Indiana State Police were assisted at the scene by the Miami County Sheriff’s Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.