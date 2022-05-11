Employees at the BorgWarner manufacturing plant will soon donate more than 3,000 pairs of socks to Howard County charitable organizations.
Debbie Overton, human resources generalist at BorgWarner, said manufacturing employees at the factory often put in six to seven days of work. While the company wanted to do something for the community, it didn’t want to ask employees to donate extra time away from work.
Instead, the company opted for an activity that could be completed in the workplace.
Overton explained the BorgWarner Drive Committee, which organized the charity drive, chose socks over other items after consulting the Kokomo Rescue Mission. The mission said it frequently needs socks, and the drive committee agreed it would be a low-cost item to collect that would be easy to keep track of. The BorgWarner Drive Committee is still deciding which organizations the socks will go to.
Starting on April 1, the committee only expected to collect 1,000 pairs. It reached that goal in five days.
Upping the ante, the company increased the goal to 3,000. The volunteered donations exceeded the second goal, reaching 3,755 pairs by the end of the month.
Employees that the factory employees were split among 12 teams based on where they worked. Each of the teams competed to see which part of the factory could bring in the most socks.
Splitting the employees into teams added a healthy dose of smack talk and friendly competition, Overton said.
Throughout the competition, a sock-shaped chart in the factory break room kept track of team rankings and how many socks had been collected.
By the end of the month, warehouse employees who formed the Just Sock It team were in the lead with a total of 794 pairs. One group, Seeking Sole Mates, purchased a shipping skid of 600 socks of various sizes and manufacturers from Bulk.com.
Now that the competition is over a plaque celebrating the winning team will be installed in the breakroom. The company plans on holding several charity drives throughout the year, Overton said.
Nearing the goal of 3,000 pairs of socks, the company added an additional competition — teams were challenged to decorate boxes that had been used to bring in socks.
Plastic containers positioned in front of the boxes collected votes — in the form of monetary donations — to let workers decide who had the best decorations.
Sock Hoppers was leading the box decoration competition by the end of the month, having collected $99.18. The box was decorated to resemble a vintage jukebox, complete with vinyl records and a hidden speaker.
Other box decorations included flashing lights, Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots and pictures of Match.com profiles created for socks.
In total, $316.79 was collected through the voting process and will be used for the next fundraising event, Overton said.
For their next community outreach project, the BorgWarner Drive Committee plans to collect school supplies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.