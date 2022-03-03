A now empty lot at the southwest corner of the intersection of North Washington Street and County Road 300 North (Smith Road) could be the new home of a gas station and convenience store.
As currently proposed, the gas station and convenience store’s building would sit on the southwest corner of the lot facing the intersection, according to Tori Tripp, engineer for Converse-based Tripp Engineering & Consulting. A sketch of the development shows the gas station having a total of four pumps, some parking directly in front of the building and to its east and a buffer on the west side.
The proposed development received approval Tuesday from the Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals for a variance request regarding having most of the parking in front of the building and closer to the intersection. The city’s zoning ordinances require that no more than 25% of a new development’s parking be facing the street so passersby aren’t looking at mostly parking spaces as they drive or walk by, something the city has deemed not aesthetically pleasing.
Tripp said the developer sought the variance as a way to less inconvenience neighbors with the bright lights and sounds that come with a gas station and convenience store. Under the city’s current laws, the main building would have been located closer to the intersection, with the parking and gas pumps closer to the nearby Sumerset Apartments and houses to the south.
“We felt this was the best layout, not only for the owner, but for the residents around,” Tripp said.
The development faced some pushback at the BZA meeting.
One nearby homeowner, Arnold Maggard, of the 100 block of Ariel Court in the Abby Place subdivision, said he was against the development, as he believes the lighting and noise will negatively affect quality of life.
“I hope to be here to retire and live the rest of my life in peace,” Maggard said. “I admire the people wanting to develop … but I do feel concerned about what it’s going to do to me personally. My family has already said, ‘Why don’t you sell and get out of there?’ I don’t want to do that.”
The proposed project will now head to the Kokomo Plan Commission on Tuesday for development plan approval.
