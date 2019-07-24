Tonight's Kokomo Park Band concert will feature special guests the barbershop singing enthusiasts Kokomo Men of Note, saxophonist Neil Broeker, vocalists Sally Duke, Jana Gephart and Cherresa Lawson.
The event is free to all and begins at 8 p.m. in Highland Park. Popcorn and drinks will be provided by the "Serving in Love Team” of Morning Star Church, according to a press release from Kokomo Park Band.
The concert theme is “The Great American Songbook," showcasing American pop and jazz songs from the early 20th century. Many of these tunes were created for Broadway and musical theatre as well as Hollywood film, according to the press release.
KPB’s Artistic Director Professor Jay Gephart, director of bands at Purdue University, will conduct.
In the event of rain, the event will move to the Kokomo High School Auditorium. Location changes are available via text alerts. To subscribe, text the message “@kpband” to the number 81010.
