The Russian invasion of Ukraine had only been speculated when Sidney Galan, her husband, Raul, and their 1-year-old daughter, Mara, boarded their flight from Romania to Midwest America.
They had only been in the U.S. for a few days when the war erupted. Once it started, they sprang to work. While sitting recently in the Gilead House, which is operated by Sidney's grandmother, Reba Harris, the Galans spoke of their efforts to help displaced Ukrainians and how Hoosiers can assist.
The two young parents met in the sociology doctorate program at the University of Michigan and relocated to Raul’s hometown of Bistrița, Romania, in August 2020. Their northern Transylvanian home is roughly two hours away from the Ukrainian border and has already begun to take in refugees.
“It's almost like (if) the U.S. would invade Canada,” Raul said. “That's the level of how crazy this war is and how it makes absolutely no sense. Besides, maybe, the ambitions of a dictator.”
Raul explained displaced Ukrainians were being helped in two phases.
The first phase, he said, was getting resources to refugees in Romania — mostly mothers and children, as Ukrainian men are not permitted to leave the country.
“Even the smallest donation helps someone to have some diapers for the kids,” Raul said. “I mean, we have a kid, and I can only imagine how horrific it would be to not have diapers for her."
The second phase has been getting resources to people inside Ukraine. Convoys have begun to bring food, medical supplies and other resources to Ukraine.
“While the first phase of taking care of the refugees is going well, there’s going to be an increasing need to help the people inside Ukraine,” Raul said. “And, of course, it's way more dangerous to cross the border and to go in there. So way less people are going to be willing to do that versus helping refugees that come to their town.”
The Galans added that they are excited to get personally involved in the humanitarian efforts and have already raised about $15,000 to help displaced Ukrainians.
Sidney explained they raised the funds primarily through word of mouth. Starting with her family, a snowball effect brought in a network of small donations — usually $25 to $50.
Specifically, that money has been sent to two non-government organizations.
The first, Party of European Socialists Activists Romania, has been helping with the first phase. The money allocated to PES is being used to put together care packages that include children’s clothes, diapers, baby formula and medicine. He added PES Activists maintains transparency and shares receipts that show how the money is being used.
The second NGO, Imparte Bucurie — which translates to "Share Happiness" — has been helping with the second phase of support by bringing supply convoys into the southern Ukrainian border.
One of the benefits of Share Happiness, Raul said, is that the founder has become a member of the Romanian parliament and has established communication with Ukrainian authorities who have a better sense of which resources are needed and where to distribute those resources.
Raul emphasized a centralized and concentrated effort to bring Ukrainians what they actually need, rather than what seems important as an outsider.
“The largest part of that is making sure that it's being locally directed,” Sidney said. “Making sure that the leaders and mayors — even governors of states and things like that — are able to assess what the need actually is, listening to the people. And then we can help to provide resources for that.”
Inside Romanian borders, people are given lists of urgently needed resources to prevent good-intended donors from sending superfluous items. When the convoys reach Ukraine, local authorities and the Ukrainian military distribute the items.
Raul added that he had prior experience with both organizations and their work inside Romania.
“They are organizations that already have traditions and experience doing this,” Raul said. “It’s just, right now, really mobilizing all of their resources for the refugees.”
How Hoosiers can help
Sidney explained Hoosiers should consider learning more about the Russian invasion as their first step toward helping displaced Ukrainians.
One of the problems with the war, she said, was fighting disinformation. “It harkens to a certain kind of political edge of fake news,” Sidney said.
Raul added that people looking to make donations should verify the charitable organizations first.
An easy way to verify an organization’s credibility, Raul explained, is to check their social media — if the organization didn’t post humanitarian efforts prior to the invasion, you might want to consider looking for a different place to make donations.
Another part of education, Sidney said, is developing long-term compassion and empathy.
“We're very good at this kind of acute compassion,” Sidney said. “We will give our $50, participate in a walk for cancer or help to fund summer camps for kids who can’t afford it. But we’re not really good at developing infrastructure culturally, and politically for that matter, to actually care for people.”
After learning more about the situation, the Galans hope people will take action.
“Thoughts and prayers are great,” Sidney said. “But we also need help and action.”
Raul suggested that, instead of going out for a nice dinner, Hoosiers could use that money to help refugees.
“Different restaurants that, in two weeks from now you forgot about, can actually really make the difference and change the life of someone else,” Raul said.
For people who don’t feel comfortable donating to smaller NGOs they’ve never heard of, Raul suggests donating to the Red Cross.
Going home
The Galans plan on bringing more donations and putting together care packages with PES Activists when they return to Romania.
They also plan to open their home to refugees, particularly those with young children, because their house already has the infrastructure needed to care for their own child.
They did note, however, that they have plans to evacuate to America if war or environmental hazards threaten their family’s safety.
“We’re very grateful and very lucky,” Sidney said, adding that Ukrainians have to leave their lives behind while fleeing from war, while her family has the option to return to the town she grew up in.
“I think what's really crushing is the uncertainty: without knowing when and if this will end, without knowing where they're going to go with very limited financial resources,” Raul added. “I think we need to be prepared. Of course, to hope that this is going to be over very soon. But also be prepared to continue to help, even if it takes 10 years.”
If you have questions about ongoing efforts to help displaced Ukrainians, Raul can be reached at raulgalan2448@gmail.com.
