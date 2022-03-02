When Kelly McKinney was young, he wanted to be an actor. By the time he reached his preteens, he tacked on writing.
On Friday, McKinney released his first feature length film — written, directed and produced — on YouTube.
"What Happened in Danville" is a psychological thriller that takes place in a Chicago hospital. After witnessing a terrorist attack, the main character, Daniel Malinack, suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder as he attempts to recall the attack. Meanwhile, doctors and other patients doubt him.
The Kokomo native filmed “What Happened in Danville” over the course of 14 weekends between Oct. 2015 and Jan. 2016. McKinney’s hometown provided a few filming locations, such as a field by the Inventrek building and McKinney’s own house.
Then, after the crew had finished filming, the project was snagged in post-production issues.
Initially, “What Happened in Danville” was supposed to be edited by McKinney’s co-producer, Clifton Stommel. However, Stommel moved to Los Angeles shortly after filming was wrapped up and began working on other projects. As he picked up more work in California, he became harder to reach and, roughly two years later, the film still hadn’t been edited.
During that time, McKinney was brushing up on his editing skills. He eventually asked Stommel for the raw footage and decided to edit the film himself.
“Just two weeks later, I edited together a rough cut. Mainly just because I was so excited to do so. And seeing my movie footage after two years and being able to put it together was very exciting,” McKinney said. “I don't think it's that often that a feature film will get edited within like four to seven days. But lots of coffee and excitement later, I had a rough cut put together.”
From there, the film was stuck again, this time in sound editing.
McKinney had some ideas for the film’s soundtrack — such as Skeeter Davis’ song “The End of the World” for the end credits — but the rights to all of the songs were expensive. Instead, McKinney asked local composer Kent Swartzendruber to join the Danville project.
Finally, with the film ready to screen, McKinney sought distributors for “What Happened in Danville” to reach viewers. However, smaller companies like Maverick Entertainment Group were offering less than the $18,000 McKinney and Stommel had invested in the film.
McKinney considered bringing the film to Amazon, but the prospect of going back through the film he had already edited several times just to add captions wasn’t appealing.
McKinney said he would have liked to put the film on Netflix or Hulu, but didn’t have the necessary business connections.
With a new project underway, he decided to release the film on his YouTube channel, Hohenheim Productions.
“YouTube gives me a platform. I've been working on my YouTube channel for 12 years. I've got over 300 videos on there. It's just, I guess at this point, it’s adding to the legacy,” McKinney said.
McKinney’s YouTube channel predominantly focuses on comedy shorts with series like “The Bull and the Black Dude” and an Office-esque show that McKinney is working on called “The Company.”
Comparatively, “What Happened in Danville” is a serious psychological thriller.
McKinney said one of the challenges he faced while producing the film was translating his main character’s internal struggle — which would often be better suited in a printed format — to a visual story.
“Dramas and these more serious dark portrayals of the world are more relatable and so they're more pressing to me,” McKinney said. “Whereas the smaller projects that end up being comedic are nice little breaks. Some pieces of levity in my life that take me from one, I guess big, dark story to the next.”
Filming the feature-length film also took McKinney more time than a full comedy series.
“The last day on a feature film is both a happy and a sad one. Whereas with these short projects, the last day of filming feels like any other day,” McKinney said.
The director said he named his production company after Van Hohenheim from the anime “Fullmetal Alchemist.”
“He had a couple of different names,” McKinney said. “One of them was Hohenheim of Light, and nothing in film happens without the magic of light.
“Not only that, but he was this all powerful Alchemist who created and destroyed whole civilizations, could create life with his powerful alchemy,” McKinney added. “And we do that when we create these characters and these whole universes that live on screen.”
Leading up to the film’s Friday release, McKinney said he had been anxious for feedback.
Only an eighth of the cast had seen the film during a watch party at his house prior to the film’s release.
“This whole week has been just anxiety ridden. I can't wait for feedback. It's like a good anxious,” McKinney said. “And then at the same time, you worry about the number of viewership, like how many people are actually going to sit and watch it?”
McKinney said he was pleased with the number of views the film received on YouTube over the weekend and is excited for his next project.
“I’m anxious to get other stories made,” McKinney said.
If you’re interested in joining the number of viewers, you can find the video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=RI7fqvGWK84.
