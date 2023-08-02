The Kokomo Symphony Orchestra is preparing for its 50th season, which is set to kick off in October.
To celebrate the occasion, the orchestra will hold a fundraiser in Foster Park this weekend alongside Nick Davies and his band to perform the music of Billy Joel and Elton John.
Jennifer Rollins, the Kokomo Symphonic Society’s director of development, explained both of the popular artists released hit albums in 1973, the same year the KSO was founded. Joel released “Piano Man” in November, and John released “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” in October.
Rollins added the KSO “thought the ‘70s would be a good way to celebrate our 50th year.”
The concert is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Although the show is free to attend, the orchestra is also selling VIP tickets to support its 50th season.
Ticket holders in the VIP section will receive soda, water, snacks and access to a cash bar. Each ticket also receives a drink ticket. You must be 21 or older to sit in the VIP section.
Individual tickets cost $60 and a table for eight people costs $450.
There will also be a family section behind the VIP seating. Tickets cost $10 and come with soda and popcorn.
Tickets for either section can be purchased online at kokomosymphony.com or by calling 765-236-0251.
The orchestra is also hosting its second annual car show that evening. Registration will be held 4-5 p.m. and awards will be distributed at 7 p.m. There will be trophies for the top three contestants, as well as a “Maestro’s Choice” trophy. The first 20 cars to register will also receive dashboard plaques.
The first-place winner will receive two free tickets to the VIP section.
Registration for the car show costs $10. If you prefer to register for the event, you can do so on the orchestra’s website.
The orchestra’s first 50th season concert will be held Oct. 21. Titled the “Golden Gala Concert,” the show will include performances of George Gershwin’s “An American in Paris” and Ottorino Respighi’s “Pines of Rome.” The concert will also mark the debut of a commissioned piece by composer Michael Schelle.
