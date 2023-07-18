The Kokomo Park Band will celebrate American composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, as well as Broadway music in general, with a free concert Wednesday.
The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be held in Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St. The Kokomo Men of Note Barbershop Chorus will join the KPB for this concert.
The show’s first selection is a medley of Sondheim’s influences, featuring tunes by George Gershwin, Richard Rodgers and Cole Porter. The composition will conclude with “Let Me Entertain You” from “Gypsy,” which featured lyrics from Sondheim.
Other Sondheim selections include “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” from “Gypsy;” “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum;” “Highlights from Into the Woods;” “Send in the Clowns” from “A Little Night Music;” “Selections from Sweeny Todd;” “Somewhere” from “West Side Story;” and a medley of Richard Rogers songs.
Kokomo Men of Note will perform a medley titled “Love On Broadway,” which was arranged by Charlie Rose, the group’s founding director. The medley will include “I’ll Never Fall In Love Again” from “Promises, Promises;” “If I Loved You” from “Carousel;” and “A Bushel and a Peck” from “Guys and Dolls.”
The Serving in Love Team of Morning Star Church will provide popcorn and drinks during the concert.
In the case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to Kokomo High School Auditorium, 2501 S. Berkley Road. If the band decides to move, notifications will be posted on the KPB Facebook page, facebook.com/KokomoParkBand, and on its recorded line at 765-319-8554. The band usually makes the announcement around 4 p.m.
The weekly Summer Concert Series relies on sponsorships and individual donations. Contributions can be sent to Kokomo Park Band, P.O. Box 6039; Kokomo, IN 46904-6039. For more information, visit kokomoparkband.org.
