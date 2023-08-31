Local musicians will help Kokomo residents celebrate Labor Day weekend.
The Kokomo Park Band will perform in Highland Park, 1402 W. Defenbaugh St., at 7 p.m. Sunday.
The concert, which is titled “Game On,” will highlight popular sports and video game tunes.
To get into the spirit of the event, audience members are encouraged to wear attire from their favorite team.
As a tribute to local sports, KPB member Joel Matthews has prepared a medley of fight songs from Howard County high schools.
Athletic competitions will be represented with “The Olympic Spirit” by John Williams and “North-South College All Stars March” (written for the 1958 Orange Bowl) by Henry Fillmore.
Vocalist Gary Wallyn will also lead audience members through a singalong of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” and the Retired Rum-Runners Traditional Jazz Band will perform the Harlem Globetrotters theme song, “Sweet Georgia Brown.”
Sports films will also be represented via “Fanfare for Rocky” by Bill Conti; “On the Fields of Glory” by Michael Brown; and selections from “Hoosiers,” “Rudy” and “Remember the Titans.”
Video game music includes “Bitscapes” by Jeniffer Rose, which builds off of sounds indicative of popular 8-bit gaming systems from the 1970s and ‘80s; and “Video Games Live!,” featuring music from Halo, by Martin O’Donnell, Civilization IV by Christopher Tin, and Kingdom Hearts by Yoko Shimamura.
The Sunday concert marks the end of the KPB’s 121st season. The band relies on sponsorships and individual donations. Contributions can be sent to Kokomo Park Band, P.O. Box 6039, Kokomo, IN 46904-6039. For more information, visit kokomoparkband.org.
In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move to the Northwestern’s Auditorium, 3431 N. 400 West. If the band decides to move, notifications will be posted on the KPB Facebook page, facebook.com/KokomoParkBand, and on its recorded line at 765-319-8554. The band usually makes the announcement around 4 p.m.
