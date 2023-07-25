The Kokomo Park Band will perform the final Wednesday evening concert of its 121st season this week.
The free concert, titled “Bird Watching,” will be played in Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., at 7:30 p.m. and will feature alto saxophonist Dr. Stacy Maugans.
Maugans will perform “Tico Tico” by Brazilian composer Zequinha Abreu.
The KPB selections will follow the concert’s bird theme. Selections include “Where Eagles Soar” by Stephen Reineke; “Berceuse” and “Finale” from “Firebird Suite” by Igor Stravinsky; “The Roosters Lay Eggs in Kansas” by Mayhew Lake; “Theme from The Thorn Birds” by Jerry Brubaker; “Earle of Oxford’s Marche” from “William Byrd Suite” by Gordon Jacob; “Birdland” by Joseph Zawinals; “Invincible Eagle March” by John Philip Sousa; “Bye Bye Birdie” arranged by John Cacavas; and “Galop” by Arthur Bird.
The band will also perform movements from Daniel Bukvich’s “Hymn of St. Francis,” which each depict a species of bird: “A Murmuration of Starlings,” “A Squabble of Seagulls,” “A Drumming of Grouse and a Gatling of Woodpeckers” and “A Flight of Swallows.”
The next KPB concert will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 for a Labor Day weekend celebration.
The Kokomo Men of Note, a barbershop-style chorus, will perform during the KPB’s usual time slot in Highland Park next week.
In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move to Kokomo High School Auditorium, 2501 S. Berkley Road. If the band decides to move, notifications will be posted on the KPB Facebook page, facebook.com/KokomoParkBand, and on its recorded line at 765-319-8554. The band usually makes the announcement around 4 p.m.
The weekly Summer Concert Series relies on sponsorships and individual donations. Contributions can be sent to Kokomo Park Band, P.O. Box 6039, Kokomo, IN 46904-6039. For more information, visit kokomoparkband.org.
