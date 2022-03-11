For roughly 120 years, the Kokomo Park Band has provided locals with free entertainment. On Sunday, the tradition will continue with “The Music Makers.”
The Kokomo Park Band will perform its winter concert at 3:30 p.m. in Indiana University Kokomo’s Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St. Keith Whitford, the band manager, said the show is expected to last roughly 90 minutes and will have a brief intermission.
The Park Band’s performance will include a variety of music, ranging from the Romantic era of classical music to more modern compositions.
“We have a wide variety of tastes and backgrounds in our audience,” Whitford said. “And so we like to try to do things in our concerts that have that appeal to a lot of different people.”
Whitford’s favorite composition from the weekend concert is “Movement for Rosa,” a tone poem inspired by the civil rights leader Rosa Parks.
Originally commissioned by the Florida Bandmasters Association, the composition is divided into three parts. The first portion of “Movement for Rosa” is meant to paint a musical picture of Parks’ early years in Tuskegee, Alabama, and concludes with her marriage. The second part of the composition follows Parks through her involvement with the civil rights movement. The final movement calls on “strength and serenity,” Whitford said.
“It’s a very, very well-written piece, very expressive, very emotional, and ends kind of with some dissonance, kind of reminding us that we still have work to do,” he said.
Tone poems, Whitford explained, use intertwining motifs to represent characters, settings, objects or emotions. “Movement for Rosa” uses several spirituals, he added, with “We Shall Overcome” used in the final part of the composition.
Whitford added that the Park Band has been making a greater effort in recent years to recognize the contributions of American Black composers. Two will be featured Sunday.
Adolphus Hailstork’s 2011 fanfare based on “Amazing Grace” is included in the program, as well as four tunes from Dwayne S. Milburn’s “American Hymnsong Suite.”
There will also be a presentation on restorative efforts at Douglass School in Havens Auditorium on the night of the concert.
Whitford explained he thought of the project as soon as the band decided to program “Movement for Rosa.” He reached out to Grace Relations, a group of pastors and community members who meet monthly to discuss improvement of racial relations, to see if they could organize a presentation.
The Rev. Dr. William J. Smith Jr., who moderates for Grace Relations and serves as a pastor at Second Missionary Baptist Church, explained there would be people at the concert to hand out flyers and answer questions about the school and restoration process. During their presentation, visitors will also learn how to get involved with the restoration project.
“There is no community without unity,” Smith said. “Keith and the Park Band have been strategic in bringing us together and creating that unity.”
The most popular piece, Whitford said, would probably be Edvard Grieg’s Piano Concerto performed by Geoffrey Ladue.
Whitford added that the Piano Concerto was written by Grieg at the age of 24. It flows “with the picturesque scenes of Norway,” Whitford said. “The piece encapsulates the character and essence of Edvard Grieg’s homeland.”
Other compositions on the program include “(We are) The Music-Makers” by Alfred Reed, “Rhosymedre” by Ralph Vaughn Williams and “March of the Steel Men” by Charles Belsterling.
Compared to the usual park concerts, Whitford said the indoor concerts allow the band to tackle more intricate compositions. Even with a microphone system, a lot of sounds are missed during the outdoor concerts. Comparatively, Havens Auditorium lends itself to subtlety.
Whitford estimated there are nearly 50 musicians who will play in the Sunday concert. Some of them, he added, have been playing with the Park Band for decades. Whitford has been a member of the organization for 52 years.
Although most of the musicians come from Kokomo, a portion of the band includes out-of-town instrumentalists from a 70-mile radius.
The musicians receive a small stipend, Whitford said, but the main reason he thinks performers stick with the Park Band for decades is to keep the tradition alive.
“In America, especially in the Midwest, there’s a long and rich tradition of band concerts in the park,” Whitford said. “And I think a lot of our musicians were brought up being taken to the park to hear music by their parents, grandparents and such.
“I think it’s just part of our local culture for a lot of people. It gives them a sense of community to show up and see different people and hear music that’s found here.”
