The Kokomo Park Band is set to bring students to the Highland Park stage Wednesday afternoon with a concert titled “Reaching for the Stars.”
An instrument petting zoo will give children the chance to physically interact with woodwind, brass, percussion and string instruments before the concert. The exhibit was put together as a collaboration between the KPB and Kokomo Symphony Youth Orchestra. It will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Musical performances will begin at 7:10 p.m. with the Kokomo High School Marching Wildcats.
The Marching Wildkats, defending Indiana State Fair Band Day champions, will premier music from its 2023 competitions show, “A Young Person’s Guide to a Farmer’s Life.”
The band is preparing for its upcoming track season, which will culminate with the Aug. 4 State Fair Band Day.
The marching band will also join the KPB for a performance of Kokomo High School’s fight song, “Onward Kokomo,” which is a modified version of “On Wisconsin!” by W.T. Purdy.
Keeping with the concert’s “Reaching for the Stars” theme, other KPB selections will include “Of a Distant Star” by Ed Huckeby; “Star Puzzle” by Soichi Konagaya; “Stars” by Jay Dawson; “Star Trek” arranged by Jay Bocook; “Starlight Memories” by Darren Jenkins; “Fly Me to the Moon” by Howard Hoshide; “Anchor and Star March” by John Phillip Sousa; and “Star Wars Heroes” arranged by Jerry Brubaker.
“Stardust” by Hoagy Carmichael will feature vocalist Cherresa Lawson.
Clarinetist Andrew Prawat, winner of the 2023 Kokomo Park Band Collegiate Solo Competition, will also be featured at the concert. He will perform “Concert Fantasia on Motives from Verdi’s Opera Rigoletto” by Luigi Bassi. Prawat is from Bremen, Indiana, and recently graduated from Purdue University Fort Wayne.
Popcorn and drinks will be available at the concert via the Serving in Love Team of Morning Star Church.
In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move to Kokomo High School Auditorium, 2501 S. Berkley Road. The band will make an announcement around 5 p.m. if it decides to move the concert via its Facebook page, facebook.com/KokomoParkBand, and on its recorded line at 765-319-8554.
The weekly Summer Concert Series relies on sponsorships and individual donations. Contributions can be sent to Kokomo Park Band; PO Box 6039; Kokomo, IN 46904-6039. For more information, visit kokomoparkband.org.
