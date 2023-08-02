Gathering in the downstairs classroom of the Kokomo Family YMCA, a group of community members sat around a table to discuss the book they had been reading for the past several weeks.
The group has been reading “Disruptive Thinking,” by Bishop T.D. Jakes, and meets Monday afternoons to discuss their thoughts on each chapter. After their conversations, they participate in a guided meditation session.
The Rev. Dr. Michael C. Carson explained the book study was a collaboration between his church, First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, alongside the YMCA and Howard County Community Supervision.
Carson explained he had been watching Dr. Phil when the talk show host recommended the book. The local pastor decided to give the book a shot.
He admitted it didn’t immediately grab his interest. But after taking time to study the text, he grew to appreciate “Disruptive Thinking.”
The book encourages readers to think outside of the box and form unlikely coalitions, Carson explained. It also discusses business, relationships and Christianity.
The book’s 12 chapters have been split between six classes. Four weeks into the classes, Carson has led half of the reading discussions. He’s also invited other community members to speak at the events, though.
For example, Jennifer Newsom, senior vice president and lead risk management officer at First Farmers Bank & Trust, led the third week’s discussion.
Newsom explained she read through the first six chapters of “Disruptive Thinking” and marked various passages that resonated with her. She didn’t read past the sixth chapter before the July 24 class, though, because she didn’t want the rest of the book to influence her talking points.
Going into the class, each of the participants were handed a list of ideas and questions Newsom pulled as the key points to the fifth and sixth chapters of “Disruptive Thinking.” The two chapters she discussed were about the importance and difficulty of disrupting.
Throughout the session, she asked the other readers if they had any thoughts to the open-ended questions she had listed, or dove deeper into the key points. The group also discussed how the chapters related to their personal experiences.
“This group here is just transformational,” Carson said. “The coach in me, I believe in throwing the ball on the floor. Let’s see what happens.”
Tashawnna Summers, Howard County’s courthouse victim advocate, led Monday’s class. There are two classes left, which are set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7 and Aug. 14.
The Aug. 7 class will be led by Ricky Cannon, CEO of Cannon Enterprises. The final class will be led by Carson.
