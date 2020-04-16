The municipal airports in Kokomo and Peru are each receiving $30,000 through the federal coronavirus stimulus package to help offset the impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has led to a sharp decline in recreational flights at both facilities.
The money is being provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which includes $10 billion in funds to be awarded as economic relief to eligible U.S. airports affected by the pandemic.
Extra funding is being distributed by various formulas for all airports that are part of the national airport system, including all commercial service airports, all reliever airports and some public-owned general aviation airports.
The CARES Act also provides funds to pay the total costs of projects that are part of the Airport Improvement Program (AIP). Under normal circumstances, airports contribute a matching percentage of the project costs.
Kokomo Municipal Airport Manager Shaun Baker said that funding is set to save the city around $144,000 it was required to pay towards a $2.88 million repaving project of one of the runways.
With the stimulus money and extra federal funding, the airport is now set to have around $174,000 in extra cash on hand to put towards other projects.
“We have plenty of projects we could get started out, but we’re just waiting to see how fast the money comes in,” Baker said. “ … We’re coming up with projects and repairs that need done, so we’ll definitely put the money to good use.”
He said that money is more critical than ever as recreational flights from the airport have become nearly non-existent over the last two weeks. That’s led to the airport furloughing half the staff and only retaining enough workers to keep the facility up and running.
“Nobody is wanting to get into the small planes and fly together,” Baker said. “Social distancing has played a big factor in that. … This money is going to help quite a bit. The money is always important to keep everything up and going here.”
The Federal Aviation Administration said it plans to make the extra funds available in April. In total, 65 Indiana airports are receiving $96.5 million in funding through the CARES act. Most of the money is going to the Indianapolis International Airport, which is receiving $52.2 million.
Sen. Todd Young said the pandemic has brought the travel industry to a standstill, and the federal assistance is necessary to ensure airports will be able to continue to operate.
“Federal assistance will keep our airports and aviation industry running, not just for travel, but for the ability to ship food, supplies, and other essential resources,” he said in a release.
