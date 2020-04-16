Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 32F. WSW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 32F. WSW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.