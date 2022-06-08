The Kokomo Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Josslyn Maciejewski, who was last seen 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
A Silver Alert was issued by the department late Tuesday night.
Maciejewski is a 43-year-old white female, 5-feet 3-inches tall, 160 pounds with brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray dress, and no shoes.
Police said she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information on Josslyn Maciejewski is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7194 or 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.