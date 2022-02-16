Two grants totaling more than $1.2 million stand to upgrade Kokomo School Corporation’s preschool classrooms for the long term.
The Kokomo Board of School Trustees approved a $769,904 Build, Learn, Grow Stabilization Grant at its February meeting. This is the second grant the school corporation has received. The first one, approved in December, was worth more than $482,000.
Superintendent Mike Sargent said the second grant came as a surprise.
“We didn’t anticipate this grant coming in,” Sargent said during a planning meeting earlier this month.
Sargent said the school corporation will aim to make the most of the $1.2 million in grant monies by looking at how its eight preschool classrooms spread through six different school facilities can be improved.
“It’s a great opportunity to really hone in on those classrooms,” Sargent said.
Funding is through the federal American Rescue Plan and distributed through the Indiana Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning.
Stabilization grants are meant to “support child care, early care and education and out-of-school time programs” facing cost increases and challenges due to the pandemic, according to a news release.
Grant funds can be used to cover a number of different expenses, including employee pay, recruitment and retention, rent and utilities and facility improvements.
“Kokomo Schools will utilize these grant funds to enhance our already exceptional community preschools, which will allow the corporation to expand capacity,” Tammy Ticker, director of elementary education, said in a statement. “These Stabilization grants will cover some staff salaries and provide professional development for all preschool staff, while also allowing us to purchase additional educational materials and equipment.”
More than $152 million was awarded in the first round of funding, with grants going to 2,777 providers in Indiana.
The state received $540 million in total from the federal government for stabilization grants.
