Thursday marks the beginning of a six-month speaker series organized by Kokomo Pride.
In general, the speakers will discuss the challenges and triumphs of Indiana’s LGBTQ+ community. So far, three of the speakers have been announced.
Austin Mariasy, director of Kokomo Pride, said the other speakers should be announced soon, with the keynote speaker set to help the organization kick off Pride Month in June.
“I know that speaker series are things that people enjoy listening to and derive inspiration from. So that's what we were looking at doing,” Mariasy said. “And we decided that a speaker series would be a really good opportunity to raise awareness for queer people in Kokomo as well as raise their voices and make them make amplify the queer voices in the community, to allow them to speak for themselves and to show that there are queer people around. We're here, we're loud and we're not going anywhere.”
Jeremy Fewell will kick off the series at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Kokomo native, who is a coach and special education teacher, struggled with the fear of coming out as a gay man, worrying he would lose his family and friends. Then, just before he turned 40, Fewell revealed his secret with the help of Outsports, a sports website that focuses on the LGBT community.
During his presentation, Fewell will discuss the difficulties of navigating his personal and professional life.
The next scheduled speaker is Chris McNew, a weather forecaster and entrepreneur. The former science and health teacher will share his story at 6 p.m. March 14. McNew plans on talking about growing up in Indiana, going to school with Ryan White — the teenage activist who fought AIDS-related discrimination — and getting married and having children before realizing he wasn’t heterosexual.
Leon Acord, the “Show-Biz Footnote,” has been in dozens of films but is best known for starring in the television show “Old Dogs & New Tricks” and on stage for “Carved in Stone.” Acord’s memoir “SUB-LEBRITY: The Queer Life of a Show-Biz Footnote” was released in 2020. Acord’s event will take place virtually, as he lives in Los Angeles. The date and time has not been scheduled yet.
“So many strides have been made in the LGBTQ world and acceptance from Americans, but we're not there yet,” said Christine Black, a volunteer at Kokomo Pride who coordinated the series. “There's still too many people being shunned and made fun of and kicked out. And we hope with this speaker series that it shows even more that people are people and it's not your business who they love or what they do in their rooms.”
Each of the events will be free to attend at Sun King Kokomo. In addition, a Zoom or Facebook live link will be posted on Kokomo Pride’s website. All ages are invited to attend.
“Everybody who wants to learn anything is more than welcome to come out. It's not just for queer people to talk with other queer people,” Mariasy said. “If you want to get to know somebody or realize that there are other people out there, come out and hear other points of view. Hear different conversations. We're open to absolutely everybody.”
