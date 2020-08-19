Kokomo Pride will be holding its Drag Queen Carwash Fundraiser this weekend.
The car wash will offer entertainment with drag queens while patrons have their cars washed. The local LGBTQ organization has partnered with Kokomo Jackrabbits and Venus Entertainment to hold the event.
The car wash will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St.
While the event is free, Kokomo Pride is asking for a $10 donation per car, along with tips for the queens, according to a press release.
"All proceeds from the fundraiser will be going into our general fund which will help us apply for non-profit status, market and better serve the LGBTQ Community in Kokomo and Howard County," according to the press release.
Visit kokompride.lgbt for more information.
