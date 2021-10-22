Kokomo Pride and Turning Point System of Care recently announced a partnership between Kokomo Pride’s Youth Group and Turning Point’s REACH youth program.
The two organizations serve a similar demographic, and this partnership is a natural and obvious one to benefit not only both nonprofits but also the youth community in Kokomo, a recent news release from both organizations stated.
Kokomo Pride’s Youth Group serves LGBTQ+ kids between ages 12-18 and provides them a safe space where they can be themselves and seek support and socialization in a friendly gay space. Turning Point’s REACH program serves the same age demographic but deals with the issues of substance abuse, addiction and mental health. Each group has its specialties, advantages and expertise, and this new partnership will use those skills to continue to grow each group, the release stated.
Kokomo Pride and Turning Point have shared referral forms with each other to keep on file. Should, in the normal line of work, either organization come into contact with a youth member who needs the services of the other group, a referral will be made. Should Kokomo Pride find a 14-year-old who needs substance abuse help, they would fill out Turning Point’s referral form. Should Turning Point run into a 16-year-old who is struggling with some gender identity questions, Turning Point would fill out Kokomo Pride’s referral form, and then each organization would reach out and help that particular person in whatever way they need and is appropriate.
In addition, each month, Kokomo Pride and Turning Point will host joint activities with their youth groups. Once a month, the two groups will go out into the community and host a joint activity, such as bowling, a walk in the park or a trip to a haunted house, officials stated in the release. And once a month, Kokomo Pride will attend a Reach meeting to talk about queer issues and how folks in that group can be better allies to the queer Community.
