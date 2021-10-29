Christmas is coming, and so is the opportunity to apply for the Kokomo Rescue Mission’s Red Ribbon Christmas Outreach.
The outreach provides presents, toys and household items to families in need.
To qualify, applicants must bring a current government-issued photo ID for the person applying, as well as Social Security cards and birth certificates — or proof of birth dates — for all household members.
Proof of household income is also required and can be provided in one of the following ways:
- A current letter from Family Services documenting approval for food stamps and date approved.
- A food stamp card, along with a grocery receipt that is less than 30 days old. The receipt must show an EBT F/S balance of greater than $0.00 within the last 30 days.
- A recent award letter from Medicaid, TANF, WIC, SSI or SSDI, or a letter stating that an application has been approved for government assistance. These letters may be obtained from the appropriate agency.
- Applicants living in subsidized housing or receiving government assistance toward their rent must show a copy of their lease or current re-certification letter.
In order to maintain safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is recommended that applicants wear masks during the application process. The mission also asks that applicants limit the number of people they bring with them to apply. If you are not feeling well or have questionable health, the mission asks that you apply at another time.
Kokomo Rescue Mission will be accepting applications in four counties on various dates.
For those unable to register in their county on the dates provided, the mission will take applications for other counties as well during the dates and times listed at the Grace United Methodist Church location in Kokomo.
Howard County
Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo
Thursday, Nov. 4: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 3-5:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 5: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 17: 3-5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 18: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 1: 3–5:30 p.m.
Miami County
Zion Chapel Church, 915 S. Broadway, Peru
Thursday, Nov. 11: Noon – 2 p.m.
Cass County
Emmaus Mission, 805 Spencer St., Logansport
Tuesday, Nov. 9: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Clinton County
The Paul Phillippe Resource Center, 401 W. Walnut St, Frankfort
Tuesday, Nov. 9: 3-5:30 p.m.
For more information, call the Kokomo Rescue Mission at 765-456-3838 or visit their website at www.kokomorescuemission.org.
