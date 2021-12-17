Like many people throughout the country, the COVID-19 pandemic and all that has gone with it has hit Nicole Reisner and her family rather hard.
Then came a recent spinal surgery, which has kept the mother of two out of work and wondering about where Christmas was going to come from this year.
But in those moments of uncertainty, hope rises up, Reisner noted.
This year, it came in the form of the Kokomo Rescue Mission’s Red Ribbon Christmas.
For over 40 years, Red Ribbon Christmas has helped provide gifts to thousands of families throughout Howard County and the surrounding area, made possible in part from community donations and funding from organizations such as We Care.
Each year, dozens of volunteers gather to pack boxes full of everything from clothing and paper products to puzzles, books and other toys.
The boxes also contain a food gift card, a holiday greeting card and an animated pamphlet of the biblical Christmas story, organizers note, along with a brand new toy for each child in the household, purchased by KRM volunteers.
Those volunteers then individually gift wrap the items, and the boxes are either delivered to qualifying families or are picked up by those families at a warehouse on the city’s northeast side.
This year, according to KRM Executive Director Van Taylor, Red Ribbon Christmas was able to help over 1,700 men, woman and children across 626 households.
“That’s almost 17,000 gifts,” he said. “And, yes, some of those gifts are toothbrushes, but 17,000 gifts to the community is amazing. Regardless of the pandemic, which has obviously exacerbated a lot of the problems, there’s brokenness, and there are people who are just longing to be connected and know that they matter.
“And they do matter to us,” Taylor added, referring to the families. “They matter so much, and this is to show them that they’re not alone. There are people in the community that say, ‘We care.’ I think that’s what it all really means. We genuinely care about them.”
But though each family during this year’s Red Ribbon Christmas event took home a box full of goodies, Taylor said he understands that what KRM delivered this holiday season was about so much more than tangible gifts.
“It’s a feeling,” he said. “It’s a feeling of caring and of love.”
And it’s also about community spirit, which Taylor added makes him proud to see.
“It’s the teamwork and the community effort,” he said, “and there are hundreds of people that feel the same way I do. If it was just me that felt this way, I’d be sad, but this is not the only Christmas program that feels the same way. It’s just a great feeling to know that there’s a caring community that’s ready to step up and give back on a moment’s notice.”
Taylor then took a few moments to talk about the volunteers who arrived to the warehouse bright and early Friday morning to help deliver the boxes to those in need.
“I believe there were close to 50 cars this morning, and each car had two or three people in them,” he said. “… And I think in a way, this whole thing shows that we’re (Kokomo) a family. We’re one big super mega family that, when you need something when you’re down or when you need a little extra support, we’re all here.
“We don’t want anyone to fall and hurt themselves emotionally, mentally or physically,” Taylor added. “So whether it’s another organization or another faith-based group or another social service agency, you name it, it just seems like the safety net is very strong.”
Reisner, who paused for a few moments to talk to the Tribune before picking up her box Friday morning, agreed with Taylor.
“This right here means that my kids will have Christmas,” she said. “To see their smiles, to see their joy, this means the world to me. ... It’s wonderful to see people come together who are willing to help each other out, even if they don’t even know your name.”
