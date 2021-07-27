As temperatures climb this week, the Kokomo Rescue Mission will open its dining room to those seeking relief from the heat.
From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the rescue mission will offer free shelter, cold water and snacks in the dining room on the east side of the building at 321 W. Mulberry St. Social distancing will be observed.
The rescue mission is also serving free grab-and-go meals from the dining room door every day for anyone in need.
The Kokomo Rescue Mission Residential Living and Emergency Shelter provides 24-hour emergency shelter year-round to men, women and children.
Those in need of shelter may call 765-456-3838. For more information, follow the Kokomo Rescue Mission on Twitter @rescuekokomo, or text INVOLVE to 56525 to receive text updates from the rescue mission.
