The Kokomo Rescue Mission will host back-to-school assistance events this coming week.
Students and their siblings can receive a voucher for school clothing from the Rescue Mission's Care & Share Store.
Dates and locations are as follows:
- 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Taylor Elementary, 5500 Wea Drive
- 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum St.
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St.
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St.
Students must be between 5 and 18 years old, be present and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Parents and legal guardians should bring a photo ID, proof of income and the student's birth certificate, social security card and birthdate.
For more information call 765-456-3838 or visit www.kokomorescuemission.org.
