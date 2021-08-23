The Kokomo Rescue Mission will be collecting canned food donations during its fall food drive from Sept. 1 to 24.
The food drive, sponsored by Creative Financial Centre Group, will help restock the rescue mission's pantry to provide meals for shelter residents and "grab and go" grocery sacks for community members in need.
Items accepted include canned fruit, vegetables, soups and beans, as well as non-perishables, such as dry pasta, spices, peanut butter, salad dressing and mayonnaise.
According to a news release, the rescue mission prepared 97,897 meals and 2,679 bags of groceries for shelter residents and others in need last year.
Fall Food Drive grocery bags will be inserted in Friday's edition of the Kokomo Tribune. Bags will also be available at the Mission Office, 321 W. Mulberry St., as well as at local churches and the following drop-off locations around the area:
- Kokomo City Hall, 100 S. Union St.
- Button Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, 1220 E. Boulevard St.
- Cross America, 840 Daniel Drive
- Gordon Food Service, 1745 E. Haven St.
- Meijer, 2301 E. Markland Ave.
- Sam’s Club, 1917 E. Markland St. (after Sept. 6)
- Sunspot Natural Market, 3717 S. Reed Road
- Waddell’s IGA, 125 W. Main St., Russiaville
- Walmart, 1920 E. Markland Ave.
- Community First Bank Locations: Downtown – 201 W. Sycamore St., West Branch – 2101 S. Dixon Road, and Hoffer Branch – 1308 E. Hoffer St.
- Financial Builders Federal Credit Union main location, 2828 S. LaFountain St.
- First Farmer’s Bank & Trust Locations: Northeast – 2041 N. Reed Road, Kokomo South – 410 Flint Way, Downtown Square – 101 W. Sycamore St., and Central Branch – 501 W. Lincoln Road
- Solidarity Community FCU Locations: Main Location – 201 E. Southway Blvd., and Dixon Square – 118 N. Dixon Road
For more information and a full list of items sought, visit kokomorescuemission.org or call the Mission Office at 765-456-3838.
