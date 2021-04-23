An ambulance service for pregnant women and their children is closer to becoming reality due to Rotary International, several Rotary clubs and districts.
The effort, which culminated with a $85,000 grant for the Saving Mothers Ambulance Project, was spearheaded by the Kokomo Early Risers Rotary Club, according to a recent news release. With the grant, a specialty ambulance will be purchased, equipment, manned and maintained for pregnant women in the Kyenjojo District of western Uganda.
“This project was made possible by partnerships across the globe with other Rotarians including the Noon Rotary Club of Kokomo and the Rotary Club of Logansport,” Early Risers Club President Santos Salinas said. “Funds for the project were made possible by our members’ contributions to the Rotary Foundation.
“April is focused on ‘Saving Mothers and Children’ and with this grant and the partnering of Rotarians, we are able to do that in Uganda.”
Kokomo Rotarian Cheryl Maple coordinated the effort, pulling in grant money not only from the Kokomo and Logansport Rotary clubs, but also La Porte and Rotary Districts in northern, central and southern Indiana and northern Kentucky, as well as a Rotary Club in Uganda itself.
“Rotary is an incredible organization,” Maple said. “Involvement in a local Rotary Club not only allows for great networking within your community but allows you to change lives both locally and worldwide. The Kaborole Uganda Rotary Club works with many Rotary clubs all over the world to educate, develop and assist with funding of life saving projects to improve the lives of the people in Uganda.”
The funding portion of the project should be finished within a few weeks, and a formal presentation of the ambulance to host Midas Touch Healthcare in Kyenjojo will follow, the release stated.
