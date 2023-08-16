It’s time to dust off your cameras and director chairs.
The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library has once again partnered with Sun King Kokomo to hold the annual 48-Hour Film Contest.
During the contest, teams will have two days to write, film and edit a 3- to 10-minute short film.
The contest kicks off at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at Sun King Kokomo, 500 N. Buckeye St. During the kickoff meeting, teams will be assigned a random genre for their short film.
There will also be a specific line and prop every team will need to incorporate into their scripts. Last year, the required line was “We’ve been trying to reach you.”
Each short film will also need to incorporate one of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library branches as a filming location.
At least one member from each team will have to attend the kickoff meeting to register for the contest. There is no limit on team members. Teams will receive film submission instructions at the meeting.
A community screening will be held in the Sun King Depot Room at 7 p.m. Sept. 1. The screening is open to all ages.
Each team that files their film on time and meets the contest requirements will be eligible to win awards during the screening.
You can check out last year’s submitted short films online by checking out the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s YouTube channel.
